LA Galaxy beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 in El Tráfico rivalry

Columbus Crew SC midfielder Artur (8) volleys a shot past D.C. United midfielder Junior Moreno (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer game at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) AP

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 79th minute to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 lead over rival Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

After a giveaway by LAFC deep in their own end, Hernández won possession in the left side of the box and fended off two defenders. He then found dos Santos on a crossing pass as the midfielder was able to put it past Pablo Sisniega and into the near post for his first goal of the season.

Diego Rossi evened it at 1 for LAFC in the 62nd minute with his first goal. Rossi got a pass from Corey Baird deep in the box and put it into the center of the goal. Rossi has six goals and five assists in the four years of the El Tráfico rivalry.

Chicharito scored his MLS-leading sixth goal of the season in the 11th minute with a shot into the far post. The score was set up after a great tackle by Derrick Williams.

Many were expecting it to be the first meeting since 2013 between close friends Chicharito and LAFC’s Carlos Vela, but Vela was out for a third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

The Galaxy improved to 3-1 and are tied with San Jose atop the Western Conference with nine points. LAFC dropped to 1-2-1.

CREW 3, D.C. UNITED 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and defending MLS champion Columbus won for the first time this season, beating D.C. United.

Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2).

D.C. United (1-3-0) had two own goals in the second half. Pedro Santos’ left-footed blast was blocked by D.C. goalkeeper Chris Seitz at teammate Frédéric Brillant, whose chest deflection went into the net for a Columbus goal in the 63rd minute.

Former Crew forward Ola Kamara brought D.C. back within one with a left-footed shot in the 81st minute, but Columbus quickly got its lead back to two when Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the scoring in the 83rd.

NASHVILLE 2, REVOLUTION 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl scored in Nashville's victory over New England.

Sapong scored on a sliding left-footed tap-in off a header from Walker Zimmerman at the 25th minute, and Muyl connected in the 75th for Nashville’s (1-0-3).

New England dropped to 2-1-1.

WHITECAPS 2, MONTREAL 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored twice in the second half to lift Vancouver past Montreal.

The Whitecaps (2-1-1) are playing their 2021 home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June. Montreal fell to 1-1-2.

RED BULLS 2, TORONTO FC 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Amaya scored his first goal for New York and and Caden Clark added a late goal to finish off Toronto.

New York improved to 2-2-0, and Toronto dropped to 0-2-1.

DYNAMO 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored the tying goal late in the first half and Dallas held on for the draw with Houston.

Fabrice-Jean Picault opened the scoring for Houston (1-1-2) on a penalty kick into the right corner in the 34th minute. Obrian tied it for Dallas (1-1-2) in the 42nd.

UNION 2, FIRE 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored to help Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Andre Blake came up with a late save for his 40th shutout. The Union (1-2-1) have won five of their last six matches against the Fire (0-3-1).

RAPIDS 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Danny Wilson headed in a free kick in the 82nd minute and Colorado overcame a two-goal deficit to be Minnesota in the rain.

Kellyn Acosta one-touched a shot from distance in the 57th, and Cole Bassett tied it for Colorado (2-1-1) in the 71st. Emanuel Reynoso and Hassani Dotson scored for Minnesota (0-4-0).

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to become the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four games of a season, helping New York City tie Orlando City.

Nani opened the scoring for Orlando (1-0-3) in the 52nd minutes with a curling shot.

New York City is 2-1-1.