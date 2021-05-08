Bogdanovic leads Utah against Houston after 48-point outing

Houston Rockets (16-51, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (49-18, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Houston Rockets after Bojan Bogdanovic scored 48 points in the Jazz's 127-120 victory over the Nuggets.

The Jazz are 25-12 in Western Conference games. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.3.

The Rockets are 10-28 in conference matchups. Houston is 8-24 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Jazz defeated the Rockets 112-89 in their last matchup on April 21. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 22 points, and John Wall paced Houston scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarkson ranks second on the Jazz with 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 17.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Gobert is averaging 11.8 rebounds and 14.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 18.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 13.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 47 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points on 50.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (heel), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Avery Bradley: out (personal), D.J. Wilson: out (health and safety protocols), D.J. Augustin: day to day (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Jae'Sean Tate: out (health protocols), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle).