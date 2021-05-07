Thursday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team.

The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment one day after he wasn’t in the lineup for the slumping club’s fourth consecutive loss. The decision was made after Pujols, dissatisfied with irregular playing time, had a late-night meeting with general manager Perry Minasian and team president John Carpino.

Pujols, who is batting .198 this season, is determined to play first base regularly for another team after he clears waivers, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits.

The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles. A 10-time All-Star and the oldest active player in the majors, Pujols had five homers and 12 RBIs this year while playing in 24 of the Angels’ 29 games. After a decent start to the season, Pujols had been in a 7-for-43 slump since April 20, hitting three homers in that stretch.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 91.

He had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California, surrounded by family, son Bill Crandall said.

Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers in the 1950s and ‘60s. He was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. He homered against the New York Yankees in each of those matchups.

He was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games over eight seasons. He played in each of the two All-Star Games that were held during the 1959, 1960 and 1962 seasons. Crandall played for the Boston Braves (1949-50), Milwaukee Braves (1953-63), San Francisco Giants (1964), Pittsburgh Pirates (1965) and Cleveland Indians (1966). He didn’t play in 1951-52 because of military service. He had a career batting average of .254 with 179 homers and 657 RBIs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus, Austin police said.

Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.

Jake Ehlinger did not play the last two seasons after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School.

Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft last week by the Indianapolis Colts after a college career that saw him rank among Texas’ career passing leaders.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and runner-up Mandaloun will not run against Medina Spirit in the Preakness, trainer Brad Cox said.

Cox said he’ll skip the second jewel of the Triple Crown with those two horses and Caddo River, who was scratched from the Derby for spiking a fever. Mandaloun finished a half-length back of Medina Spirit as a 27-1 long shot, while Essential Quality was fourth after going off as the 3-1 Derby favorite.

Mandaloun jogged Thursday, and Cox said the horse was moving extremely well with good energy, adding Mandaloun showed “everything you want to see from a colt that performed at a high level at a mile and a quarter race.” But the decision was made to skip the May 15 Preakness in Baltimore in the hope of keeping Mandaloun ready for more races as a 3-year-old and beyond.

BOXING

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grand jury indicted Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo in the killing of his pregnant lover, a case potentially eligible for the death penalty.

The indictment was announced as dozens of people — some bearing flowers, balloons or small gifts — attended the wake of 27-year-old Keishla Rodríguez, who was reported missing a week ago and whose body was identified on Sunday via dental records.

An FBI complaint, based on testimony from an unidentified witness, accused Verdejo of punching Rodríguez in the face, injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance bought at a public housing complex, binding her arms and feet with wire, tying a block to her and then throwing her off a bridge at 8:30 a.m. last Thursday. Authorities said Verdejo then stood on the bridge and shot at her body that authorities found in a lagoon near Puerto Rico’s capital on Saturday.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL fined the New York Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington’s Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.

GYMNASTICS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Sports Commission has apologized to athletes treated inappropriately at the Australian Institute of Sport following an independent review into gymnastics heard evidence of a toxic culture that contributed to physical, emotional and sexual abuse of young athletes.

Multiple athletes detailed their negative experiences at the AIS in the report, including the organization’s heavy focus on the ideal body. One interviewee said: “As far as the AIS was concerned, the smaller and more petite you were, the better gymnast you made.”

On Friday, the sports commission said it “offers our apology and ongoing support to former Australian Institute of Sport athletes treated inappropriately in the past.” Gymnastics Australia last August asked the Australian Human Rights Commission to examine the sport’s culture and practices following complaints from at least 20 former gymnasts, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists, about physical and mental abuse during their careers.