WHL Roundup: Sebastian Cossa leads Oil Kings over Tigers with 29-save shutout
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Sebastian Cossa made 29 saves for his fourth shutout of the Western Hockey League season as the Edmonton Oil Kings blanked the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-0 on Thursday.
Cossa improved 17-1-1 with a league-leading 1.57 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.
Scott Atkinson, Logan Dowhaniuk and Kaid Oliver supplied the offence for the Oil Kings (20-2-1).
Garin Bjorklund stopped 25-of-27 shots for the Tigers (14-8-1).
It was the final game of the 2021 campaign for both teams.
BLAZERS 5 ROYALS 1
KELOWNA, B.C. — Orrin Centazzo and Matthew Seminoff had a pair of goals each and Josh Pillar added three assists as Kamloops (15-4-0) picked up its third straight victory by topping Victoria (2-14-2) , which has just one win in its past 15 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.
