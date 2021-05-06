Washington faces Toronto after Beal’s 42-point performance

Washington Wizards (30-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Toronto Raptors after Bradley Beal scored 42 points in the Wizards' 135-134 loss to the Bucks.

The Raptors have gone 17-22 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is 17-5 when winning the rebound battle and averages 41.5 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are 12-24 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks fifth in the NBA with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 9.6.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 103-101 on April 5. Pascal Siakam scored 22 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 45.2% and averaging 21 points. Khem Birch is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 11.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Beal is averaging 31.1 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Westbrook is averaging 13.8 assists and 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 47.3% shooting.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 127.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (leg), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (ankle), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (injury management).

Wizards: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (knee), Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (illness).