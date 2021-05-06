Miami hosts Minnesota after Edwards’ 42-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (20-46, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (35-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Miami Heat after Anthony Edwards scored 42 points in the Timberwolves' 139-135 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Heat have gone 19-15 in home games. Miami is 19-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 41.6 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are 8-25 in road games. Minnesota has a 6-23 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 119-111 on April 16. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points to help lead Minnesota to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Kendrick Nunn is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

D'Angelo Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.1 points per game and shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Edwards is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 48.1% shooting.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120 points, 45.8 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (illness).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jarrett Culver: out for season (ankle).