WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
x _ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Wednesday's results
Everett 4 Seattle 3 (SO)
Portland at Tri-City
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George 3 Vancouver 0
Tuesday's results
Calgary 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Lethbridge 2 (OT)
Prince George 2 Kelowna 1
Tri-City 4 Spokane 3 (OT)
Thursday's games
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 10:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
