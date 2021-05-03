Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Monday's result
Kamloops 5 Victoria 2
Sunday's results
Everett 3 Spokane 2 (OT)
Red Deer 5 Calgary 4 (OT)
Seattle 5 Portland 4
Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George 5 Vancouver 2
Saturday's results
Kamloops 4 Kelowna 3 (OT)
Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 3
Red Deer 4 Edmonton 2
Spokane 8 Seattle 3
Tri-City 3 Portland 2
At Kelowna, B.C.
Vancouver 5 Victoria 4 (SO)
Tuesday's games
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Vancouver at Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday's games
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 10:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
