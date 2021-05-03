San Antonio faces Utah, looks to halt 3-game skid

San Antonio Spurs (31-32, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (46-18, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its three-game slide with a victory against Utah.

The Jazz are 22-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 107.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Spurs are 16-20 in conference play. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 6.3.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Spurs 130-109 in their last meeting on Jan. 3. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 28 points, and Keldon Johnson paced San Antonio scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.4 rebounds and averages 14.3 points. Bogdanovic is averaging 21.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Johnson is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 44.3% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan: out (rest), Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Jakob Poeltl: out (rest), Dejounte Murray: out (knee), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).