Matz scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (14-12, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-12, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (4-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -125, Blue Jays +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Toronto will play on Monday.

The Athletics are 9-8 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 37 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 7-8 on the road. Toronto has hit 38 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 19 RBIs and is batting .314.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (fatigue), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).