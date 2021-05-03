St. Louis in action against New York following Martinez’s strong performance

New York Mets (11-11, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-12, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Carlos Martinez. Martinez went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with three strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals are 7-6 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .295, last in the National League. Yadier Molina leads the team with a mark of .366.

The Mets are 5-7 on the road. New York has hit 17 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with six home runs and is slugging .376.

Alonso leads the Mets with five home runs home runs and is slugging .494.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: (covid-19 injured list), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (undisclosed), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).