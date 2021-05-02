Oklahoma City faces Phoenix on home skid

Phoenix Suns (45-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-43, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -13.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to end its eight-game home slide with a win over Phoenix.

The Thunder are 11-23 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 16-40 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Suns have gone 26-10 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 13 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 140-103 in the last meeting on April 2. Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, and Theo Maledon led Oklahoma City with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is shooting 45% and averaging 14.2 points. Moses Brown is shooting 48.5% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.7 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Mikal Bridges is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 105 points, 48.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points on 49.0% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 111 points, 42 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (knee), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (hip).

Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle), Cameron Johnson: day to day (wrist).