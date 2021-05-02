Tigers look to end 4-game skid against Yankees

Detroit Tigers (8-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (13-14, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (1-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -265, Tigers +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 6-7 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .386.

The Tigers are 4-11 in road games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .258 is last in the MLB. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .355.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-4. Jameson Taillon secured his first victory and Judge went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Spencer Turnbull registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with seven home runs and is slugging .570.

Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 11 extra base hits and is batting .212.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .172 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).