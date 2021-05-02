Kelly scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (10-17, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-13, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 6.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -147, Rockies +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 38 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-14 in division matchups. Colorado's team on-base percentage of .296 is twenty-fifth in the league. C.J. Cron leads the team with an OBP of .374.

The Rockies won the last meeting 14-6. Austin Gomber earned his second victory and Dom Nunez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Zac Gallen took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .515.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .263 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).