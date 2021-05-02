Anaheim heads to St. Louis for division showdown

Anaheim Ducks (16-29-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-19-7, fourth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -286, Ducks +226

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes St. Louis and Anaheim meet.

The Blues are 23-19-7 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has converted on 22.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 31 power-play goals.

The Ducks are 16-29-7 against West Division opponents. Anaheim averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 28, Anaheim won 3-2. Max Jones recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 22 goals and has 48 points. Mike Hoffman has seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 18 total assists and has 26 points. Maxime Comtois has 7 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).