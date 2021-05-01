McKenzie, Indians to take on Lynn, White Sox

Cleveland Indians (12-12, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-11, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, .92 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -178, Indians +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox are 6-5 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an OBP of .437.

The Indians are 10-7 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland is slugging .383 as a unit. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a slugging percentage of .616.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Shane Bieber earned his third victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Dallas Keuchel took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with five home runs and is batting .213.

Reyes leads the Indians with 18 RBIs and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .307 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Indians: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).