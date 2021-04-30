Buccaneers tab QB Kyle Trask as Brady’s potential successor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night and will groom the Florida quarterback to potentially become Tom Brady’s successor.

With all 22 starters returning from last season, the Super Bowl champions are drafting players who are not expected to fill significant roles right away.

Brady, coming off winning a seventh NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, turns 44 in August. He has said he’d like to play at least until he’s 45.

That gives Trask, the 64th selection overall, plenty of time to learn from Brady and backup Ryan Griffin, the only other quarterback currently on the roster.

The Bucs selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the last pick of Thursday’s opening round, adding depth behind edge rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.