49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round

The San Francisco 49ers added some players to help new quarterback Trey Lance, drafting Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks in the second round and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the NFL draft.

The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick Friday night to bolster the offensive line a night after taking Lance with the third overall pick.

San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.

The Niners then traded up to get Sermon, sending two fourth-round picks to the Rams for the 88th selection.

This is the first time since 2012 that the Niners opened the draft by taking three straight offensive players. They got little production out of that group made up of receiver A.J. Jenkins, running back LaMichael James and guard Joe Looney.

Banks gives San Francisco another Notre Dame lineman on the roster after taking right tackle Mike McGinchey in the first round in 2018. Banks will likely compete to start at right guard in the only spot in question on San Francisco's line.

The Niners brought back left tackle Trent Williams this offseason and signed center Alex Mack. Laken Tomlinson returns at left guard.

“I think I bring a physicality to the game,” Banks said. "I like to deliver a lot of loads, I like to knock people down. Some people call it ‘head hunting.’ But, I’m a big body to the offensive line that plays big, plays with a lot of physicality, likes to hit people, likes to knock people down and sometimes you see it. This isn’t a game that a lot of people want to play. So, I think that I bring that kind of edge to the offensive line.”

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Banks has experience in college in a zone-blocking system that San Francisco uses. He started 31 games in three seasons in college and allowed no sacks last year, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

Banks grew up in the Bay Area in Alameda and went to high school in El Cerrito.

Sermon rushed for 870 yards and four TDs in eight games for Ohio State this season after transferring from Oklahoma. He ran for 2,946 yards and 26 TDs in his college career, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

He adds depth at running back behind starter Raheem Mostert. San Francisco also has Jeff Wilson Jr. and recently signed Wayne Gallman in the mix.

The 49ers also have pick No. 102 near the end of the third round, as well as four picks on Saturday with three in the fifth round and one in the sixth.