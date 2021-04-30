Lions take Washington’s Onwuzurike in 2nd round

A Detroit Lions fan, left, who was chosen to be on stage, holds a team jersey with the name of the team's first-round pick Penei Sewell, an offensive lineman from Oregon, at the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season.

It's the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.

Onwuzurike was taken at No. 41. He played in all 13 games in 2019, starting 12. He was named to the AP's All-Pac-12 second team.

He had 95 tackles and seven sacks in three seasons at Washington.