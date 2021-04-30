Chicago Bears trade up in Round 2 for tackle Teven Jenkins

FILE - Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater Okla., in this Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, file photo. Jenkins is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) AP

The Chicago Bears are in a trading mood: They moved up in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night to take Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins with the 39th overall pick.

The Bears had traded up to select quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and this time traded up with Carolina to pick one of the nation’s higher-ranted run blockers.

The Bears traded away their second-round pick at No. 52, the 83rd pick in Round 3 and their first pick in the fifth round (No. 204) while obtaining Carolina’s round two pick and a fourth-round slot (No. 151).

Jenkins, who is 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, was part of the offensive line which helped Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing in 2019.

The Bears did not retain free agent right tackle Bobby Massie and used right guard Germain Ifedi at the position last year after Massie suffered a season-ending knee injury. They have both Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson as potential right tackles besides Jenkins.