SportsBeat KC: It’s KU, so it won’t be easy for Leipold. And welcome to draft, Chiefs

The next KU football coach is former University of Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold. Associated Press file photo

Kansas has a new football coach. Again.

Lance Leipold faces the considerable challenge of turning around a program coming off a winless season that hasn’t won more than three games in any year since 2009. Leipold comes from the University of Buffalo, where he took the program to three straight bowl games. Before that, he won six NCAA Division III championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Beat writer Jesse Newell breaks down the hire and details the task Leipold faces in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

After a break, you’ll hear from Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who met with the media late Thursday night after the first round of the NFL Draft. The Chiefs had traded their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for tackle Orlando Brown, so for Veach and the Chiefs, the draft really begins Friday night. The Chiefs have two picks in the second round.

