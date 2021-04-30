Darvish scheduled to start as San Diego hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (16-9, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (14-12, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.27 ERA, .85 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -203, Giants +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Padres are 9-7 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .319, good for third in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the lineup with a mark of .361.

The Giants have gone 7-2 against division opponents. San Francisco has hit 31 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Buster Posey leads them with five, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Jake McGee earned his first victory and Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Tim Hill took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with seven home runs and is slugging .631.

Posey leads the Giants with 20 hits and is batting .351.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (arm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf).