Vegas visits Arizona after Pacioretty’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (35-11-2, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-24-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +156, Golden Knights -193

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Vegas after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2 win against the Avalanche.

The Coyotes are 21-24-5 against division opponents. Arizona has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 35-11-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks third in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on April 11, Vegas won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 18 goals, adding 20 assists and collecting 38 points. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 56 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 37 assists. Pacioretty has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 10-0-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).