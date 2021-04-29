Vancouver visits Toronto on 3-game road skid

Vancouver Canucks (19-21-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-13-5, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -292, Canucks +235; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits Toronto looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Maple Leafs have gone 31-13-5 against division opponents. Toronto ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Nick Foligno with 1.0.

The Canucks are 19-21-3 against division opponents. Vancouver serves 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

Vancouver defeated Toronto 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on April 20. Brandon Sutter scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory and John Tavares scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 35 goals, adding 24 assists and totaling 59 points. Mitchell Marner has 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 37 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 20 assists. Quinn Hughes has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).