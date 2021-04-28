Houston faces Milwaukee, looks to break 5-game slide

Milwaukee Bucks (38-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-47, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its five-game losing streak when the Rockets take on Milwaukee.

The Rockets have gone 7-24 in home games. Houston averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 5-37 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Bucks are 18-13 on the road. Milwaukee has a 37-20 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is shooting 52.4% and averaging 21.1 points. Wood is averaging 10 rebounds and 19 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 107.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 49.1% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Bucks: Axel Toupane: out (oblique).