Washington hosts Los Angeles following Beal’s 45-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (36-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Bradley Beal scored 45 points in the Wizards' 146-143 overtime loss to the Spurs.

The Wizards are 15-17 on their home court. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.9 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Lakers are 19-12 in road games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 10.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 127-124 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Beal led Washington with 33 points, and LeBron James led Los Angeles with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.6 points per game while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Raul Neto is shooting 55.8% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anthony Davis ranks second on the Lakers averaging 21.4 points while adding 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Dennis Schroder is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 8-2, averaging 122 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 46.1% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Robin Lopez: out (ankle), Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Alex Caruso: day to day (back).