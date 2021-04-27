Thornton scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (8-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-11, third in the AL East)

Dunedin; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-1, 1.80 ERA, .72 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays +123, Nationals -142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Washington will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 3-3 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 24 home runs as a team this season. Marcus Semien leads them with five, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Nationals are 3-6 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and is batting .214.

Starlin Castro is second on the Nationals with 18 hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder), Trea Turner: (left forearm).