San Francisco in action against Miami following Gausman’s strong performance

Miami Marlins (9-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-8, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman pitched eight innings, giving up one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Miami.

The Giants are 7-2 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 28 home runs this season, second in the National League. Mike Yastrzemski leads the club with four while slugging .455.

The Marlins are 5-4 on the road. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-2. Dylan Floro recorded his first victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Gregory Santos registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .455.

Chisholm Jr. leads the Marlins with eight extra base hits and is slugging .586.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Evan Longoria: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (quad).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).