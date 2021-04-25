Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (9-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-10, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Rays are 6-5 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay's lineup has 24 home runs this season, Mike Zunino leads them with four homers.

The Blue Jays are 6-4 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 24 home runs as a team this season. Marcus Semien leads them with five, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Ryan Thompson earned his second victory and Michael Brosseau went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jordan Romano registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with four home runs and is batting .246.

Semien leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and has 10 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).