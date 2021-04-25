Woodruff scheduled to start for Brewers at Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (12-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-10, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 1.96 ERA, .74 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +119, Brewers -136; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 6-8 against NL Central teams. Chicago has hit 28 home runs this season, second in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with six, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Brewers are 8-6 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .373.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Brent Suter notched his second victory and Manny Pina went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Andrew Chafin took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with six home runs and is batting .233.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 15 RBIs and is batting .211.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).