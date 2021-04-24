Seager, Flexen help Mariners beat Red Sox 8-2

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager throws to first base on the ground out by Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Kyle Seager, Sam Haggerty and Ty France each had three hits, leading Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Seager singled in a run in the first inning, tripled home two more in the second and doubled with the bases empty in the fifth. France scored three times, and Haggerty drove in two runs.

Flexen (2-1) permitted one run and four hits in seven innings. It was the third time in his four starts this season that he has allowed one or fewer runs.

Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers each had two hits for Boston. Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits in five innings.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and Kansas City took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning. Singer (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Scott Barlow worked the eighth, and Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save. The game was finished in 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed one earned run and three hits in eight innings. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

PIRATES 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs, sending Trevor Cahill and the Pirates to the victory.

Cahill (1-2) permitted one run and two hits in six innings. It was his longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019.

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Michael Pineda (1-1) allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Jake Cave had two of the Twins’ three hits.