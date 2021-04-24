Crosby scores 20th goal as Penguins beat Devils 4-2

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with goaltender Casey DeSmith after a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 20th goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday.

Crosby got an empty-netter with 0.1 seconds to play. His goal came following a tense net-mouth scramble in which the Devils nearly tied the game.

Crosby surpassed Evgeni Malkin and Mario Lemieux for the most 20-plus goal seasons in franchise history.

Jeff Carter and Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who completed a three-game series sweep of the Devils. Casey DeSmith stopped 34 shots.

New Jersey dropped its ninth straight game. Miles Wood and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

BLUES 5, AVALANCHE 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had three goals and an assist, and St. Louis stopped a three-game slide.

Mike Hoffman and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

St. Louis had lost five straight against the Avalanche since winning at Colorado on Jan. 13 in the season opener for both teams.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row. Gabriel Landeskog also scored and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves.