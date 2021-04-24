Jokic leads Denver into matchup with Houston

Houston Rockets (15-45, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (38-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets. Jokic ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 21-13 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.5.

The Rockets are 10-25 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks ninth in the Western Conference scoring 46.8 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 11.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 128-99 on April 16. Jokic scored 29 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 8.7 assists and scores 26.3 points per game. Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 55.4% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Wood is averaging 21 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 17.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 47.6% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: day to day (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Avery Bradley: out (illness), D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin).