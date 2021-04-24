Gibson expected to start for the Rangers against White Sox

Texas Rangers (9-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-9, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -160, Rangers +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Texas will face off on Saturday.

The White Sox are 4-3 in home games in 2020. Chicago ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .390.

The Rangers are 6-5 on the road. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .447.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 10 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with seven extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).