Angels star Trout scratched from lineup with bruised elbow

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Houston Astros' Cristian Javierp during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was scratched from the lineup on Friday night after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow a night before.

Manager Joe Maddon said he expects Trout to return for Saturday’s game.

The team said the three-time AL MVP had a bruised left elbow after being plunked in the fourth inning on Thursday night. He exited in the bottom of the fifth.

Scott Schebler started in center field in place of Trout in the updated lineup.

“Just some soreness," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “It's so early in the season and there's such a long way to go. One thing about Mike is he loves to play. It takes a lot to get him out of the lineup."

“But just with where we're at today and the amount of soreness he had, we thought it was best for him to take the day," Minasian said.

Trout is off to a great start this season, leading the American League with a .393 average and six home runs.