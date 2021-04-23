Florida hosts Carolina after Barkov’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (31-10-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (30-13-5, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers +104, Hurricanes -128

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Florida after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Panthers are 30-13-5 against division opponents. Florida has scored 153 goals and is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Barkov leads the team with 21.

The Hurricanes are 31-10-5 against opponents in the Central Division. Carolina ranks eighth in the league recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 34 assists and has 50 points this season. Barkov has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 31 total assists and has 37 points. Sebastian Aho has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Chris Driedger: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brady Skjei: day to day (concussion protocol).