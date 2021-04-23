Philadelphia visits New York after van Riemsdyk’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (21-18-7, sixth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-18-6, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -167, Flyers +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the New York Rangers after James van Riemsdyk scored two goals in the Flyers' 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers are 23-18-6 against opponents in the East Division. New York averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Flyers are 21-18-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 53 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 36 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

van Riemsdyk has 37 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Flyers. Ivan Provorov has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: None listed.