Capitals visit the Islanders after shutout win

Washington Capitals (30-13-4, first in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (29-13-5, third in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -128, Capitals +105

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Washington after the Capitals shut out New York 1-0. Ilya Samsonov earned the victory in the net for Washington after collecting 26 saves.

The Islanders have gone 29-13-5 against division opponents. New York averages just 2.8 penalties per game, the least in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Capitals are 30-13-4 against the rest of their division. Washington leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and averaging 3.4 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 assists and has 38 points this season. Anthony Beauvillier has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-12 in 42 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Justin Schultz: day to day (lower body).