Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Jets

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-13-5, first in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-16-3, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets +115, Maple Leafs -140

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto take on Winnipeg. He's third in the in the league with 58 points, scoring 34 goals and totaling 24 assists.

The Jets are 27-16-3 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg is ninth in the NHL recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 29-13-5 against opponents in the North Division. Toronto has scored 154 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 34.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 22 goals and has 44 points. Mark Scheifele has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

T.J. Brodie leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-21 in 47 games this season. John Tavares has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Adam Lowry: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Mikheyev: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).