Detroit hosts Dallas after Vrana’s 4-goal game

Dallas Stars (19-15-12, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-25-7, seventh in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +176, Stars -221

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Detroit after Jakub Vrana scored four goals in the Red Wings' 7-3 victory over the Stars.

The Red Wings are 17-25-7 against the rest of their division. Detroit has converted on 11% of power-play opportunities, recording 15 power-play goals.

The Stars are 19-15-12 against the rest of their division. Dallas has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 79.4% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Erne leads the Red Wings with 11 goals and has 19 points. Danny DeKeyser has four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 43 points. Jason Robertson has six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: day to day (lower body).