Ottawa faces Vancouver, seeks 4th straight win

Ottawa Senators (17-26-4, seventh in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-19-3, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -152, Senators +125

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Vancouver.

The Canucks are 18-19-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is last in the NHL recording 30.0 shots per game.

The Senators are 17-26-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa ranks 21st in the league with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 16 goals and has 36 points. Bo Horvat has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Connor Brown leads the Senators with 17 goals and has 28 points. Josh Norris has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).

Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Austin Watson: out (wrist).