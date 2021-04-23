Blues to host MacKinnon and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (31-9-4, second in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-19-6, fifth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +131, Avalanche -160

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado hit the ice against St. Louis. He ranks seventh in the in the league with 56 points, scoring 17 goals and totaling 39 assists.

The Blues are 19-19-6 in division games. St. Louis has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 75.9% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 31-9-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 10 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.6 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 42 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 29 assists. Vince Dunn has 8 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 39 total assists and has 56 points. Gabriel Landeskog has 13 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee), Robert Thomas: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (health protocols), Joonas Donskoi: day to day (covid-19), Mikko Rantanen: out (covid-19).