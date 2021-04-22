Sports

WHL Roundup: Nolan Ritchie scores twice to lead Wheat Kings over Broncos

The Associated Press

Regina, Saskatchewan

REGINA - Nolan Ritchie had a pair of goals, and the Brandon Wheat Kings extended their win streak to five games with a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Brett Hyland, Lynden McCallum, Rylan Thiessen and Vincent Iorio also scored for the Wheat Kings (16-3-2), who entered the night 8-1-1 in their last 10.

Matthew Ward replied for the Broncos (4-16-1).

Brandon goalie Ethan Kruger made 17 saves for the win as Isaac Poulter stopped 27-of-33 shots for Swift Current.

---

ICE 6 WARRIORS 5 (OT)

REGINA — Skyler Bruce and Peyton Krebs both had a pair of goals in regulation and Jakin Smallwood struck for the second time in the game 1:46 into overtime, and Winnipeg (15-5-1) slipped past Moose Jaw (8-11-2) for its ninth win in 11 outings.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Justin Sourdif and Alex Kannok Leipert each had a power-play goal and two helpers as Vancouver (9-3-0) won its fourth game in a row while handing Victoria(1-10-1) its seventh consecutive defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.

  Comments  

Basketball

Clippers shake off slow start to beat Grizzlies

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service