Atlanta puts road win streak on the line against New York

Atlanta Hawks (32-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (32-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits New York trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Knicks have gone 20-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York scores 106.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Hawks are 18-13 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is fourth in the NBA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 123-112 on Feb. 15. Julius Randle scored 44 points to help lead New York to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 45.9% and averaging 23.6 points. Nerlens Noel is shooting 58.2% and averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Trae Young is averaging 25.4 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Capela is averaging 14.5 rebounds and 16.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, eight steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 43.4% shooting.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 116.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Alec Burks: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: out (foot), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).