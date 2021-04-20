Lightning host the Hurricanes after overtime win

Carolina Hurricanes (29-10-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-13-2, third in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -118, Hurricanes -102; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after the Lightning defeated Carolina 3-2 in overtime.

The Lightning are 30-13-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is fourth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The Hurricanes are 29-10-5 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks ninth in the NHL recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 19 goals and has 38 points. Hedman has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 30 total assists and has 36 points. Vincent Trocheck has 12 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brock McGinn: day to day (upper body).