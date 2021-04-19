George and the Clippers visit conference foe Portland

Los Angeles Clippers (40-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers visit CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers are 17-14 in Western Conference games. Portland is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 114.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Clippers are 23-10 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 5.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 133-116 in the last meeting on April 6. George led LA with 36 points, and Norman Powell led Portland with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.8 rebounds and averages 12 points. McCollum is averaging 21.5 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Portland.

George leads the Clippers averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 23.6 points per game and shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 46.8% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (foot).