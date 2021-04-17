Anaheim faces Vegas, aims to stop home skid

Vegas Golden Knights (30-11-2, second in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-24-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +192, Golden Knights -239; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim plays Vegas looking to break its six-game home skid.

The Ducks are 14-24-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last team in the league averaging just 3.6 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads the team with 15 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 30-11-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas is fifth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 21.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakell leads the Ducks with 15 assists and has 23 points this season. Alexander Volkov has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mark Stone has 48 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 34 assists for the Golden Knights. Pacioretty has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.