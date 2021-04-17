Montreal hosts Ottawa after Toffoli’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-26-4, seventh in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-13-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -274, Senators +220; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Montreal after Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the Canadiens' 2-1 victory against the Flames.

The Canadiens are 19-13-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the league with eight shorthanded goals, led by Toffoli with two.

The Senators are 14-26-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa ranks 27th in the league with 31.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last matchup on April 3, Ottawa won 6-3. Artem Anisimov recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 21 assists and has 23 points this season. Tomas Tatar has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Thomas Chabot has 28 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 24 assists for the Senators. Connor Brown has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Austin Watson: out (wrist).