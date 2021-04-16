Tim Mead resigns as president of baseball Hall after 2 years

Tim Mead is stepping down as president of Baseball's Hall of Fame after two years.

The Hall said Friday the move takes effect in mid-May.

Mead was announced as Hall president on April 30, 2019, and took over that June 24 from Jeff Idelson, who had held the job since 2008.

“I made the recent leap with every intention of following in the footsteps of my predecessors, in continuing their efforts in maintaining the Hall of Fame as a critical component of the game,” Mead said in a statement. “Try as I might, even with the unwavering support of my family, these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities to them."

Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said the resignation was accepted with “regret,” and "his genuine appreciation for the game’s history ... will be greatly missed by us.”

The 62-year-old Mead joined the Hall after 40 years with the Angels organization, the last 22 as vice president of communications. He served as assistant general manager from 1994-97.