Widener expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-8) vs. Washington Nationals (3-7)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -208, Diamondbacks +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The Nationals went 15-18 on their home field in 2020. Washington batted .264 as a team last season and hit 66 total home runs.

The Diamondbacks finished 9-21 in road games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team last year and hit 58 total home runs.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Arizona leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).